How to Watch Kings at 76ers

The Kings are going the exact opposite of the 76ers, who are one of the hottest teams in the NBA today.

The 76ers won their first game against the Kings without Joel Embiid in the lineup. Over the past month-plus, Embiid has looked like a clear favorite for the MVP, absolutely dominating on both ends of the floor and putting up numbers that belong in the 1990s with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Watch Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers online with fuboTV

Joel Embiid is now a five-time All-Star (four-time starter) as he has made the NBA his personal pick-up game over the season:

Since missing that game against Sacramento, Embiid has played in 28 of the last 30 games for Philadelphia averaging 31.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game on 51-35-82 splits.

He has scored over 50 points once, over 40 points five more times and 30-plus points another 13 times in this stretch with 18 double-doubles.

The team has gone 19-9 and vaulted up to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a few days, but are in fourth place, only 2.5 games behind Miami.

For his career, Embiid is averaging 25.8 points, 15.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game (in 32 minutes per game) against Sacramento in six games overall. He averages the most rebounds per game against Sacramento for his career and is one of 16 teams he averages at least 25+ points per game against in six games minimum.

With the thin frontcourt in Sacramento, this could be another display of Embiid’s MVP campaign and a dominant performance on both sides of the court. Especially with Sacramento’s No. 29 overall defense.

