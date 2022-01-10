How to Watch Kings at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings and Trail Blazers are both on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament if the season ended today. The two teams meet on Sunday.

Entering today, the Kings (16-25) and the Trail Blazers (14-24) are on the outside looking into not only the playoffs but also the play-in for the Western Conference. For the Blazers, that has been built off of an overall inconsistent season, but also losing six of seven games while the Kings have lost four of five games.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Watch Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings are 2-0 against the Blazers this season, scoring 249 points and playing two thrilling games against their Western Conference foe:

This season, the Kings have a winning record against three teams they have played at least two games against. One of those teams is the Blazers, who make the Kings' offense look unstoppable.

In two games, Harrison Barnes led the way with 24.5 points and 6.0 rebounds on 54-64-75 splits and De’Aaron Fox with 24.0 points and 7.0 assists per game on 48-27-78 splits.

The team averaged 14.5 made threes per game, 22.5 assists per game and 43.0 rebounds per game.

Buddy Hield chipped in 19.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 46-50-80 splits.

For the Blazers, they are getting smoked on defense over their last seven games giving up 123.1 points per game to their opponents and have had to learn how to play without All-NBA star Damian Lillard. The team is 2-7 without Lillard this season, who will be out again with an Abdominal injury.

Both of these teams need a win and to get some momentum in the new year before they look up in the standings and see that it is an impossible journey to the playoffs or play-in tournament. 

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
