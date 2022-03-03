How to Watch Kings at Spurs

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Kings will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues on tonight with a good slate of games on the Thursday schedule. As teams make their runs down the stretch, there are some teams who are either trying to work their way into a spot in the play-in tournament or simply end the season on a positive note. Two of those teams will face off tonight when the Kings travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Ahead of tonight's game, the Kings are 23-41 but they have made steps to build their future. Acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers ahead of the trade deadline has set the tone for the next couple of years at least. Last time out, the Kings ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 125-95.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have gone 24-38 so far this season. San Antonio has quite a few pieces to build around, but it has a lot of work to do as well. In their last game, the Spurs ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 118-105.

Granted, it is highly unlikely that either of these teams will find their way into the playoffs. However, they are very evenly matched and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

