How to Watch Kings at Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Kings will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues on tonight with a good slate of games on the Thursday schedule. As teams make their runs down the stretch, there are some teams who are either trying to work their way into a spot in the play-in tournament or simply end the season on a positive note. Two of those teams will face off tonight when the Kings travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Kings are 23-41 but they have made steps to build their future. Acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers ahead of the trade deadline has set the tone for the next couple of years at least. Last time out, the Kings ended up losing to the Pelicans by a final score of 125-95.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have gone 24-38 so far this season. San Antonio has quite a few pieces to build around, but it has a lot of work to do as well. In their last game, the Spurs ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 118-105.

Granted, it is highly unlikely that either of these teams will find their way into the playoffs. However, they are very evenly matched and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

By Nick Crain39 seconds ago
USATSI_17793564
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Spurs

By Evan Massey39 seconds ago
Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Arizona State

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State

By Quinn Roberts30 minutes ago
p187626_b_h8_as
entertainment

How to Watch Top Chef Season 19 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts30 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy