How to Watch Kings at Jazz

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah Jazz go for the four-game season series sweep against the Sacramento Kings today.

The Jazz (41-25) are coming off becoming a trivia fact in losing to the Spurs to give head coach Gregg Popovich’s record-breaking win and look to get back on track against the Kings (24-44). These teams have not played in four months, with Utah up 3-0 in the season series against a lowly Sacramento team that is struggling to make waves in the standings for the Western Conference Play-In.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Watch Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah ran the Blazers out of the gym (123-85) in their last win with Bojan Bogdanovic going for 27 points on 6-9 shooting from three:

In their three games this season Utah is averaging 117.3 points per game and are giving up 106.3 points per game to Sacramento. These teams are very different now since the last time they played with Joe Ingles going from injured to traded and Tyrese Haliburton being shipped out for Domantas Sabonis.

This season Utah is No. 6 in the NBA in scoring with 113.6 points per game and always gets excited to see Sacramento on the calendar.

The Kings are No. 29 in defense this season giving up 115.2 points per game to their opponents.

Since the Kings went all-in on making the playoffs this season they are 4-8 overall.

Sabonis is averaging 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game since joining his new team.

Utah is looking to get back on track after their last loss to keep their lead in the Northwestern Division with the Nuggets right on their heels.

