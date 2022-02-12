How to Watch Kings at Wizards

After a busy trade deadline for both the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, who will be the most improved team heading into this matchup?

The Dallas Mavericks looked ready to clear salary-cap space to open up options to support Luka Doncic down the road with free agents. That became clear when they traded Kristap Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. It remains to be seen if this move will be enough to keep Bradley Beal in the nation's capital, but this is all just speculative for Washington as Beal will not play the rest of the season after getting surgery on his left wrist.

As for Porzingis, he was having his best season in Dallas but it just wasn't enough for the team as he just wasn't the same player we saw in New York after several injuries. He will be the biggest star the rest of this season for Wizards trying to get back to the winning ways they had to start this season.

The Kings were very loud at the trade deadline as well with their biggest addition being Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers. Many other players were included in the trade but it gives the team a very solid core behind De'Aaron Fox. It was an end of an era though as the team traded Marvin Bagley to the Detroit Pistons. Bagley was the second-overall pick behind Deandre Ayton and before Doncic and Trae Young. Both of these teams got better at the deadline. While it might not be enough for both teams for the playoffs this year, the future looks much brighter. New faces will make this matchup a must-see.

