Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

The Sacramento Kings (18-31) will attempt to end a nine-game road slide when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (21-25) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Kings vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -9.5 231.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Kings

The 111.2 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Kings allow.

When Atlanta totals more than 114.8 points, it is 11-9.

Sacramento has a 9-12 record when allowing fewer than 111.2 points.

The Kings score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Hawks allow (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Sacramento is 15-7.

Atlanta's record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Hawks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.5).

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.0 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.8 boards per game while also scoring 11.5 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch