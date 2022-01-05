Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (16-20) go up against the Sacramento Kings (16-22) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks

The 109.5 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Hawks give up.

When Sacramento scores more than 111.3 points, it is 13-4.

Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Sacramento is 9-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Kings make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Sacramento has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Atlanta has put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, averaging 6.7 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Clint Capela grabs 13.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.9 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.8 made threes per game.

Cameron Reddish (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Thunder W 117-111 Home 12/29/2021 Mavericks W 95-94 Home 12/31/2021 Mavericks L 112-96 Home 1/2/2022 Heat W 115-113 Home 1/4/2022 Lakers L 122-114 Away 1/5/2022 Hawks - Home 1/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/12/2022 Lakers - Home 1/14/2022 Rockets - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule