    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (16-20) go up against the Sacramento Kings (16-22) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Hawks

    • The 109.5 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • When Sacramento scores more than 111.3 points, it is 13-4.
    • Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings give up to opponents.
    • Atlanta has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
    • Sacramento is 9-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Kings make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • Sacramento has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
    • Atlanta has put together an 11-5 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.9 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, averaging 6.7 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 13.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.9 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    W 117-111

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 95-94

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 112-96

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    W 115-113

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    L 122-114

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    L 101-87

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    L 130-118

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 131-117

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 121-118

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    L 136-131

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Heat

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

