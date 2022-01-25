How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (18-30) will visit the Boston Celtics (24-24) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Kings vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-8.5
220.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Kings
- The 107.6 points per game the Celtics score are 6.9 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.5).
- Boston has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 114.5 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 107.6 points, it is 6-7.
- The Kings' 110.5 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 105.5 points, Sacramento is 16-10.
- Boston is 19-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.
- The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.4).
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Jaylen Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Harrison Barnes with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.6 points and 2.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 7.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield is the top shooter from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
