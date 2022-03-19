Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball above Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (42-28) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (25-46) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Celtics

The Celtics put up 109.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up.

Boston is 17-2 when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Sacramento has a 10-14 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Kings put up 6.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (103.7).

Sacramento has put together a 24-23 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.

Boston has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48% the Kings allow to opponents.

Boston has an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Sacramento is 23-24 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.7 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 17 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Nets W 126-120 Home 3/9/2022 Hornets W 115-101 Away 3/11/2022 Pistons W 114-103 Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks L 95-92 Home 3/16/2022 Warriors W 110-88 Away 3/18/2022 Kings - Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/21/2022 Thunder - Away 3/23/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/28/2022 Raptors - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule