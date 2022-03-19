How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (42-28) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (25-46) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Celtics
- The Celtics put up 109.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up.
- Boston is 17-2 when scoring more than 115.6 points.
- Sacramento has a 10-14 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Kings put up 6.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (103.7).
- Sacramento has put together a 24-23 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
- Boston has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Boston has an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Sacramento is 23-24 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.7 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 17 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Nets
W 126-120
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
W 115-101
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
L 95-92
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
W 110-88
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
L 131-115
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
L 106-100
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
L 134-125
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
W 112-103
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
L 135-126
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
-
Away
