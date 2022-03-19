Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots the ball above Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (42-28) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (25-46) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Kings vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics put up 109.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings give up.
  • Boston is 17-2 when scoring more than 115.6 points.
  • Sacramento has a 10-14 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Kings put up 6.8 more points per game (110.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (103.7).
  • Sacramento has put together a 24-23 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.
  • Boston has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Boston has an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
  • Sacramento is 23-24 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.7 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and tacks on 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 17 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Nets

W 126-120

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

W 115-101

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

W 114-103

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

L 95-92

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

W 110-88

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

L 131-115

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

L 106-100

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

L 134-125

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

W 112-103

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

L 135-126

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
