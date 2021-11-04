Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Hornets
- The 109.9 points per game the Kings record are 5.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.9).
- The Hornets put up an average of 114.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.1 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Sacramento's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, distributing 6.5 assists in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges puts up 24.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
- Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Bridges makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Suns
W 110-107
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
W 113-109
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
L 105-99
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
L 119-113
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
W 112-99
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Magic
W 120-111
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
L 114-99
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 125-113
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 113-110
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
L 114-92
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Warriors
-
Home