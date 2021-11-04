Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (4-4) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Hornets

The 109.9 points per game the Kings record are 5.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.9).

The Hornets put up an average of 114.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.1 the Kings allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Sacramento's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, distributing 6.5 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges puts up 24.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Bridges makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Suns W 110-107 Away 10/29/2021 Pelicans W 113-109 Away 10/31/2021 Mavericks L 105-99 Away 11/2/2021 Jazz L 119-113 Away 11/3/2021 Pelicans W 112-99 Home 11/5/2021 Hornets - Home 11/7/2021 Pacers - Home 11/8/2021 Suns - Home 11/10/2021 Spurs - Away 11/12/2021 Thunder - Away 11/15/2021 Pistons - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule