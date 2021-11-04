Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (4-4) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Hornets

    • The 109.9 points per game the Kings record are 5.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.9).
    • The Hornets put up an average of 114.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.1 the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 4-1 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
    • Sacramento's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 114.7 points.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Hornets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
    • Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.9 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, distributing 6.5 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges puts up 24.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
    • Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Bridges makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    W 110-107

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-109

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 105-99

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-113

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-99

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    W 120-111

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    L 114-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-113

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 113-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    L 114-92

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
