The Sacramento Kings (11-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 231 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Kings

The 111.1 points per game the Kings put up are the same as the Hornets allow.

Sacramento is 7-1 when scoring more than 116.0 points.

Charlotte is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Hornets average just 1.9 more points per game (115.4) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 8-6.

Sacramento is 7-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Kings average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (10.5).

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at seventh.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch