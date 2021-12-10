Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (11-14) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Hornets

    Kings vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -1.5

    231 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Kings

    • The 111.1 points per game the Kings put up are the same as the Hornets allow.
    • Sacramento is 7-1 when scoring more than 116.0 points.
    • Charlotte is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Hornets average just 1.9 more points per game (115.4) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (113.5).
    • When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 8-6.
    • Sacramento is 7-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.
    • The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.
    • The Kings average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (10.5).
    • The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at seventh.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball puts up 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 20.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's squad.
    • Ball is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy