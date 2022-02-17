Feb 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (37-21) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (22-37) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 232.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Kings

The Bulls average 112.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 114.7 the Kings give up.

Chicago is 22-3 when scoring more than 114.7 points.

Sacramento is 12-15 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Kings score just 0.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Bulls allow (110.2).

Sacramento is 19-10 when it scores more than 110.2 points.

Chicago's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Kings.

The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago steals leader is DeRozan, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch