How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (37-21) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (22-37) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Kings vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-6
232.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Kings
- The Bulls average 112.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 114.7 the Kings give up.
- Chicago is 22-3 when scoring more than 114.7 points.
- Sacramento is 12-15 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Kings score just 0.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Bulls allow (110.2).
- Sacramento is 19-10 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
- Chicago's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
- The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
- The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
- Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Chicago steals leader is DeRozan, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.5 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 17.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
