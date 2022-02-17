Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (37-21) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (22-37) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: United Center
  Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Bulls

Bulls

-6

232.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Kings

  • The Bulls average 112.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 114.7 the Kings give up.
  • Chicago is 22-3 when scoring more than 114.7 points.
  • Sacramento is 12-15 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Kings score just 0.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Bulls allow (110.2).
  • Sacramento is 19-10 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
  • Chicago's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
  • The Bulls average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
  • The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.9 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chicago steals leader is DeRozan, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.5 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 17.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


