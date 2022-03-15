Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (24-45) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (41-26) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Bulls

The Bulls put up 112.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow.

When Chicago puts up more than 115.5 points, it is 22-4.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 14-16.

The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bulls give up.

Sacramento is 21-14 when it scores more than 110.7 points.

Chicago is 27-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.

Chicago is 26-6 when it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.

Sacramento has compiled a 17-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.1 points and distributing 5.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox collects 23.0 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.

Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 17.3 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Hawks L 130-124 Away 3/4/2022 Bucks L 118-112 Home 3/7/2022 76ers L 121-106 Away 3/9/2022 Pistons W 114-108 Away 3/12/2022 Cavaliers W 101-91 Home 3/14/2022 Kings - Away 3/16/2022 Jazz - Away 3/18/2022 Suns - Away 3/21/2022 Raptors - Home 3/22/2022 Bucks - Away 3/24/2022 Pelicans - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule