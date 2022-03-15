Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (24-45) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (41-26) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Kings vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls put up 112.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow.
  • When Chicago puts up more than 115.5 points, it is 22-4.
  • When Sacramento allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 14-16.
  • The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bulls give up.
  • Sacramento is 21-14 when it scores more than 110.7 points.
  • Chicago is 27-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Chicago is 26-6 when it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 17-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.1 points and distributing 5.1 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox collects 23.0 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 17.3 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

L 130-124

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

L 118-112

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

L 121-106

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

W 114-108

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 101-91

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

W 115-112

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

L 114-113

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

L 131-115

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

L 106-100

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

L 134-125

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
