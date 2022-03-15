How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (24-45) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (41-26) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Bulls
- The Bulls put up 112.3 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Kings allow.
- When Chicago puts up more than 115.5 points, it is 22-4.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 14-16.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bulls give up.
- Sacramento is 21-14 when it scores more than 110.7 points.
- Chicago is 27-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 26-6 when it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.
- Sacramento has compiled a 17-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.1 points and distributing 5.1 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox collects 23.0 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 17.3 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
L 130-124
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
L 118-112
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
L 121-106
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
W 114-108
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 101-91
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
W 115-112
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
L 114-113
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
L 131-115
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
L 106-100
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
L 134-125
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away