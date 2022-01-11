Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-26) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers score 6.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Kings give up (113.7).
- Cleveland has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
- Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Kings' 109.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers allow.
- Sacramento is 15-11 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Cleveland has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Cleveland has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- Sacramento has compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 7.2 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 16.8 points a contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 20.9 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his stats.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Harrison Barnes with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield averages 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
L 121-118
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
W 108-104
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
L 110-106
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
W 114-101
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
L 96-82
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Heat
W 115-113
Home
1/4/2022
Lakers
L 122-114
Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
L 108-102
Home
1/7/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 103-88
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away