Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-26) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers score 6.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Kings give up (113.7).

Cleveland has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.

The Kings' 109.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers allow.

Sacramento is 15-11 when it scores more than 102.4 points.

Cleveland has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Cleveland has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Sacramento has compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 7.2 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 16.8 points a contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 20.9 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his stats.

The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Harrison Barnes with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Buddy Hield averages 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Hawks L 121-118 Home 1/2/2022 Pacers W 108-104 Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies L 110-106 Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 114-101 Away 1/9/2022 Warriors L 96-82 Away 1/10/2022 Kings - Away 1/12/2022 Jazz - Away 1/14/2022 Spurs - Away 1/15/2022 Thunder - Away 1/17/2022 Nets - Home 1/19/2022 Bulls - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule