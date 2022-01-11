Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-26) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Kings vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers score 6.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Kings give up (113.7).
  • Cleveland has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Kings' 109.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Sacramento is 15-11 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
  • Cleveland has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Cavaliers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • Cleveland has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 7.2 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 16.8 points a contest.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 20.9 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Harrison Barnes with 6.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Buddy Hield averages 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Hawks

L 121-118

Home

1/2/2022

Pacers

W 108-104

Home

1/4/2022

Grizzlies

L 110-106

Home

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 114-101

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

L 96-82

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Heat

W 115-113

Home

1/4/2022

Lakers

L 122-114

Away

1/5/2022

Hawks

L 108-102

Home

1/7/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 103-88

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

3 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Langston Galloway (12) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Moda Center. The Cavaliers won 114-101. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

3 minutes ago
Street Outlaws
entertainment

How to Watch Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN Series Premiere

3 minutes ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna

3 minutes ago
Loren and Alexei
entertainment

How to Watch Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy