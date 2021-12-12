Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Kings vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-6.5
223 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Kings
- The Cavaliers record 105.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow.
- Cleveland is 5-2 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
- Sacramento has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Kings score an average of 111.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.
- Cleveland is 15-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.9).
- The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank sixth.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.2 points and distributes 7.4 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game to his stats.
- Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 5.8 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
