Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) square off against the Sacramento Kings (11-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Cavaliers

    Cavaliers vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -6.5

    223 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Kings

    • The Cavaliers record 105.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow.
    • Cleveland is 5-2 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
    • Sacramento has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 111.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • Sacramento has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Cleveland is 15-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
    • The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.9).
    • The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank sixth.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.2 points and distributes 7.4 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 5.8 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield hits 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

