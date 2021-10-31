Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (3-2) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (3-2) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4.5 218.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

The Mavericks record 97.0 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Kings allow.

The Kings score 7.2 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks give up (103.8).

Sacramento has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Dallas has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

The Mavericks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Mavericks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 22.4 points, 8.6 boards and 7.0 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Hardaway is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch