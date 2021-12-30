Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins (21) with Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (16-17) square off against the Sacramento Kings (14-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

    • The 105.6 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.3).
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 114.3 points.
    • Sacramento is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 110.1 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 105.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
    • Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Dallas' record is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Dallas has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.0% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Sacramento is 9-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.3 points and 8.0 boards per game.
    • Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also collects 3.7 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.5 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 111-105

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 114-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 102-95

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 132-117

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-114

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-98

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    L 105-89

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 127-102

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    W 117-111

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

