Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (16-17) square off against the Sacramento Kings (14-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks
- The 105.6 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.7 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.3).
- Dallas has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 114.3 points.
- Sacramento is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.1 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 105.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Dallas' record is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Dallas has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.0% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento is 9-3 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 20.3 points and 8.0 boards per game.
- Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also collects 3.7 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
- Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.5 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Buddy Hield is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
L 111-105
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
W 114-102
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
L 102-95
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
L 120-116
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
W 132-117
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Spurs
W 121-114
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
L 113-98
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
L 105-89
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
L 127-102
Home
12/28/2021
Thunder
W 117-111
Home
12/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/4/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away