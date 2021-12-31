Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (16-18) take on the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks put up 105.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings allow.

When Dallas scores more than 113.8 points, it is 6-2.

Sacramento has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 105.3 points.

The Kings' 109.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.

Dallas has a 15-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.

The Mavericks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Dallas has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 20.4 points and 7.9 boards per game.

Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 16.1 PPG scoring average.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and racks up 5.1 assists per game.

Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.6 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.

Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Timberwolves W 114-102 Home 12/23/2021 Bucks L 102-95 Home 12/25/2021 Jazz L 120-116 Away 12/27/2021 Trail Blazers W 132-117 Away 12/29/2021 Kings L 95-94 Away 12/31/2021 Kings - Away 1/2/2022 Thunder - Away 1/3/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/5/2022 Warriors - Home 1/7/2022 Rockets - Away 1/9/2022 Bulls - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule