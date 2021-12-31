Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (16-18) take on the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Mavericks

    • The Mavericks put up 105.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings allow.
    • When Dallas scores more than 113.8 points, it is 6-2.
    • Sacramento has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Kings' 109.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Dallas has a 15-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Mavericks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • Dallas has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Kings have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
    • This season, Sacramento has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 20.4 points and 7.9 boards per game.
    • Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 16.1 PPG scoring average.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and racks up 5.1 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 8.8 rebounds, 12.7 points and 1.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.6 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Buddy Hield is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 114-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 102-95

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 132-117

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    L 95-94

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-98

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    L 105-89

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 127-102

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    W 117-111

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 95-94

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
