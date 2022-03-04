Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks (37-25) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (23-41) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Kings

  • The 106.7 points per game the Mavericks record are 8.5 fewer points than the Kings give up (115.2).
  • Dallas is 11-1 when scoring more than 115.2 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Kings score 6.6 more points per game (110.0) than the Mavericks give up (103.4).
  • Sacramento has put together a 23-19 record in games it scores more than 103.4 points.
  • Dallas is 34-13 when it allows fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.1).
  • The Kings are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 27.5 points, 9.1 boards and 8.8 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (22.0 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.2 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



