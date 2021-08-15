How to Watch Mavericks vs. Kings

The Kings and Mavericks are set to take each other on with the 2021 NBA Summer League schedule winding down.

The 2021 NBA Summer League has been full of a ton of close finishes, buzzer beaters, exciting young talent performing at a high level and much more. Fans have not been disappointed with what they have seen. But, all good things must come to an end, and the Summer League schedule is winding down.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can stream the Kings vs Mavericks Summer League game on fuboTV:

Despite the Summer League period coming close to an end, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are ready to square off on Sunday. Both teams have boasted good young talent on their rosters this year and the matchup should be a good one.

For the Kings, Davion Mitchell has been the main focus for fans. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has shown flashes of star potential. In his last game, Mitchell led the Kings to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and scored 19 points to go along with four assists and three steals.

Tyrell Terry is the main headline name for the Mavericks. Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury and his status for this game is in question. Dallas was led by Eugene Omoruyi and Nate Hinton in their last game against the Denver Nuggets, with Omoruyi scoring 20 and Hinton dropping 19 more.

Outside of those main names, there are a few others to keep an eye on as well in this matchup. For the Mavericks, Carlik Jones scored 19 points against the Nuggets and has shown some impressive talent. As for the Kings, Jahmi'us Ramsey has been playing great basketball in Summer League play.

Both of these teams are entertaining to watch and there will be plenty of young talent on display. Make sure to tune in and enjoy live basketball on your TV while you still can.

