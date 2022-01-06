Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-23) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings
- The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are 8.1 fewer points than the Kings give up (113.9).
- Denver is 6-0 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
- Sacramento is 4-5 when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Kings' 109.6 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, Sacramento is 14-5.
- Denver's record is 13-8 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 24.9 points, 13.5 boards and 6.6 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scores 20.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
- Harrison Barnes puts up a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.8 per game, adding 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
- Buddy Hield is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Haliburton's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.
How To Watch
