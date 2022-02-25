Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets record 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings allow.
- Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 9-13.
- The Kings score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets allow.
- Sacramento is 20-12 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
- Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Denver is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Sacramento has a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, grabbing 13.8 boards and distributing 7.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 21.8 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.0 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Knicks
W 132-115
Home
2/11/2022
Celtics
L 108-102
Away
2/12/2022
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
2/14/2022
Magic
W 121-111
Home
2/16/2022
Warriors
W 117-116
Away
2/24/2022
Kings
-
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Timberwolves
L 134-114
Home
2/9/2022
Timberwolves
W 132-119
Home
2/12/2022
Wizards
W 123-110
Away
2/14/2022
Nets
L 109-85
Away
2/16/2022
Bulls
L 125-118
Away
2/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away