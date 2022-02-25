Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets record 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings allow.
  • Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
  • When Sacramento allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 9-13.
  • The Kings score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets allow.
  • Sacramento is 20-12 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
  • Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • This season, Sacramento has a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, grabbing 13.8 boards and distributing 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 21.8 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.0 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Knicks

W 132-115

Home

2/11/2022

Celtics

L 108-102

Away

2/12/2022

Raptors

W 110-109

Away

2/14/2022

Magic

W 121-111

Home

2/16/2022

Warriors

W 117-116

Away

2/24/2022

Kings

-

Away

2/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Timberwolves

L 134-114

Home

2/9/2022

Timberwolves

W 132-119

Home

2/12/2022

Wizards

W 123-110

Away

2/14/2022

Nets

L 109-85

Away

2/16/2022

Bulls

L 125-118

Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy