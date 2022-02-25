Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets record 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings allow.

Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 9-13.

The Kings score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets allow.

Sacramento is 20-12 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Kings allow to opponents.

Denver is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, grabbing 13.8 boards and distributing 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.8 points and adds 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.0 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Knicks W 132-115 Home 2/11/2022 Celtics L 108-102 Away 2/12/2022 Raptors W 110-109 Away 2/14/2022 Magic W 121-111 Home 2/16/2022 Warriors W 117-116 Away 2/24/2022 Kings - Away 2/26/2022 Kings - Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/2/2022 Thunder - Home 3/4/2022 Rockets - Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule