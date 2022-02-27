Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (34-25) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (22-39) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Kings vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 235.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings

The Nuggets put up 110.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings give up.

Denver has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 110.2 points, it is 11-14.

The Kings score an average of 109.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 20-13 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Denver's record is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Nuggets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 25th.

The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.

The Kings are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, pulling down 13.8 boards and distributing 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch