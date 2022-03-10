Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (39-26) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (24-43) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets
- The 111.3 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Kings give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 23-1.
- Sacramento is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 108.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 22-15 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
- Denver's record is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Nuggets make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Denver is 23-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Kings' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Sacramento has a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox collects 22.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.3 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-92
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
L 119-107
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
W 116-101
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
W 138-130
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
W 131-124
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
W 131-110
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
L 125-95
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
W 115-112
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
L 114-113
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
L 131-115
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home