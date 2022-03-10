Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (39-26) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (24-43) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

  • The 111.3 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Kings give up.
  • When Denver puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 23-1.
  • Sacramento is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 108.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento has put together a 22-15 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
  • Denver's record is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Nuggets make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • Denver is 23-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Kings' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Sacramento has a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox collects 22.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.3 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-92

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

L 119-107

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

W 116-101

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

W 138-130

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

W 131-124

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

W 131-110

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

L 125-95

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

W 115-112

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

L 114-113

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

L 131-115

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
