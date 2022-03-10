Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (39-26) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (24-43) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

The 111.3 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Kings give up.

When Denver puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 23-1.

Sacramento is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 108.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 22-15 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.

Denver's record is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.

The Nuggets make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Denver is 23-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Kings' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Sacramento has a 17-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox collects 22.5 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.3 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-92 Away 3/2/2022 Thunder L 119-107 Home 3/4/2022 Rockets W 116-101 Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans W 138-130 Home 3/7/2022 Warriors W 131-124 Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away 3/10/2022 Warriors - Home 3/12/2022 Raptors - Home 3/14/2022 76ers - Away 3/16/2022 Wizards - Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule