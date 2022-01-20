Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (10-33) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons
- The Kings average just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Pistons give up (111.1).
- Sacramento has a 15-5 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 101.1 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 4-2.
- Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 46.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, distributing 7.1 assists in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.7 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 103-88
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
L 109-108
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
W 125-116
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
W 126-114
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
L 118-112
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/31/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Jazz
W 126-116
Home
1/11/2022
Bulls
L 133-87
Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
W 103-87
Home
1/16/2022
Suns
L 135-108
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
L 102-86
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/21/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home