Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-33) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons

  • The Kings average just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Pistons give up (111.1).
  • Sacramento has a 15-5 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.
  • Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 101.1 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 4-2.
  • Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.
  • The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
  • The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 46.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, distributing 7.1 assists in each contest.
  • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.7 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 103-88

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 109-108

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

W 125-116

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

W 126-114

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

L 118-112

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/31/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Jazz

W 126-116

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

L 133-87

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

W 103-87

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

L 135-108

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

L 102-86

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
