Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-33) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (18-28) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pistons

The Kings average just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Pistons give up (111.1).

Sacramento has a 15-5 record when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit has a 7-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Pistons score an average of 101.1 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 4-2.

Sacramento has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.1 points.

The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 47.2% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.

The Pistons are shooting 41.6% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 46.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 20.9 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, distributing 7.1 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.4 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.7 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers L 103-88 Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers L 109-108 Home 1/12/2022 Lakers W 125-116 Home 1/14/2022 Rockets W 126-114 Home 1/16/2022 Rockets L 118-112 Home 1/19/2022 Pistons - Home 1/22/2022 Bucks - Away 1/25/2022 Celtics - Away 1/26/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 76ers - Away 1/31/2022 Knicks - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule