Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (5-8) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (3-9) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Kings vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-4.5
214.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings
- The Kings score 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons allow.
- Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
- Detroit is 2-6 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 111.0 points, Detroit is 2-0.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.
- The Kings average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.1 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant puts up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Saddiq Bey with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.8 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
- Grant is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.3 per game).
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)