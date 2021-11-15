Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (5-8) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (3-9) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Pistons

    Kings vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -4.5

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings

    • The Kings score 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons allow.
    • Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.
    • Detroit is 2-6 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.
    • When it scores more than 111.0 points, Detroit is 2-0.
    • The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.
    • The Kings average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.1 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant puts up 18.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Saddiq Bey with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.8 points and 3.1 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
    • Grant is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Hayes (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Grant (1.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

    7 minutes ago
    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy at Louisville

    7 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Colorado

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605961
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Thunder

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy