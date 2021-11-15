Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (5-8) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (3-9) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Kings

The Kings score 110.3 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 107.3 the Pistons allow.

Sacramento has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 107.3 points.

Detroit is 2-6 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 97.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 111.0 points, Detroit is 2-0.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 30th.

The Kings average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 per contest to go with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.1 assists per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch