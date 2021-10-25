Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (2-0) visit the Sacramento Kings (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 24, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

    • Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Warriors put up were only 3.9 fewer points than the Kings allowed (117.6).
    • Golden State went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento went 19-5 last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Kings averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (113.8) than the Warriors gave up (112.7).
    • Sacramento went 21-16 last season when it scored more than 112.7 points.
    • Golden State went 30-10 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Kings allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
    • In games Golden State shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.
    • The Kings' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors had given up to their opponents (45.2%).
    • Sacramento went 25-27 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green grabbed 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
    • Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry made 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-114

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Clippers

    W 115-113

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-101

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
