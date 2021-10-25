Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) visit the Sacramento Kings (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 24, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Warriors put up were only 3.9 fewer points than the Kings allowed (117.6).

Golden State went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento went 19-5 last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Kings averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (113.8) than the Warriors gave up (112.7).

Sacramento went 21-16 last season when it scored more than 112.7 points.

Golden State went 30-10 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.

The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Kings allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games Golden State shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.

The Kings' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors had given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Sacramento went 25-27 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green grabbed 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.

Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Curry made 5.3 threes per game a season ago.

Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.

Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Lakers W 121-114 Away 10/21/2021 Clippers W 115-113 Home 10/24/2021 Kings - Away 10/26/2021 Thunder - Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/30/2021 Thunder - Home 11/3/2021 Hornets - Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule