Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (2-0) visit the Sacramento Kings (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 24, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors
- Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Warriors put up were only 3.9 fewer points than the Kings allowed (117.6).
- Golden State went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento went 19-5 last season when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Kings averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (113.8) than the Warriors gave up (112.7).
- Sacramento went 21-16 last season when it scored more than 112.7 points.
- Golden State went 30-10 last season when it allowed fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Warriors made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Kings allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- In games Golden State shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 21-5 overall.
- The Kings' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors had given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Sacramento went 25-27 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green grabbed 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
- Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- Curry made 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes averaged 8.3 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
- Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes collected 1.6 blocks per contest.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Lakers
W 121-114
Away
10/21/2021
Clippers
W 115-113
Home
10/24/2021
Kings
-
Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-121
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
L 110-101
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
