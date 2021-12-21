Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (13-18) will try to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (24-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -13

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Kings

    • The Warriors average 111.4 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.
    • When Golden State puts up more than 114.4 points, it is 14-0.
    • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 7-8.
    • The Kings' 111.3 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 101.1 points, Sacramento is 13-9.
    • Golden State has a 21-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Kings are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
    • The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
    • The Kings are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 27.0 points a game in addition to his 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield hits 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

