How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (29-49) will host the Golden State Warriors (48-29) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors
- The Warriors put up 110.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.
- When Golden State puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 26-4.
- Sacramento is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Sacramento is 27-20.
- Golden State is 40-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
- The Kings' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- This season, Sacramento has a 26-23 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 6.1 points per game.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu with 0.5 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
L 121-110
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
L 123-115
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
L 123-95
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
L 107-103
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
W 111-107
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/10/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Pacers
W 110-109
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
W 114-110
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
L 123-100
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
W 122-117
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Suns
-
Away
