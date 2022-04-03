Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) embrace near the end of the second half Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (29-49) will host the Golden State Warriors (48-29) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

  • The Warriors put up 110.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.
  • When Golden State puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 26-4.
  • Sacramento is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Sacramento is 27-20.
  • Golden State is 40-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.
  • The Kings' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • This season, Sacramento has a 26-23 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 6.1 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu with 0.5 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

L 121-110

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

L 123-115

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

L 123-95

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

L 107-103

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

W 111-107

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Pacers

W 110-109

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

W 114-110

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

L 123-100

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

W 122-117

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/5/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

