Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) embrace near the end of the second half Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (29-49) will host the Golden State Warriors (48-29) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Warriors

The Warriors put up 110.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.

When Golden State puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 26-4.

Sacramento is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 105.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Sacramento is 27-20.

Golden State is 40-12 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 29-4 overall.

The Kings' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

This season, Sacramento has a 26-23 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.4 boards in each contest while scoring 6.1 points per game.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes grabs 5.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is the most prolific from deep for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu with 0.5 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/25/2022 Hawks L 121-110 Away 3/27/2022 Wizards L 123-115 Away 3/28/2022 Grizzlies L 123-95 Away 3/30/2022 Suns L 107-103 Home 4/2/2022 Jazz W 111-107 Home 4/3/2022 Kings - Away 4/7/2022 Lakers - Home 4/9/2022 Spurs - Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule