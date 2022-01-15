Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (12-31) play the Sacramento Kings (17-27) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 14, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

  • The Kings average 109.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Rockets give up.
  • Sacramento has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
  • Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.6 points, Houston is 11-5.
  • Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • In games Sacramento shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
  • Houston has put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.0 in each contest.
  • Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also records 14.8 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Hawks

L 108-102

Home

1/7/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 103-88

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 109-108

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

W 125-116

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Wizards

W 114-111

Away

1/7/2022

Mavericks

L 130-106

Home

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 141-123

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

L 111-91

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

W 128-124

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Oregon State Rider Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Oregon State in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs Washington State

1 minute ago
USATSI_16357907 (1)
WHL Hockey

Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy