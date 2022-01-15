Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) watch the loose ball during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (12-31) play the Sacramento Kings (17-27) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 14, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

The Kings average 109.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Rockets give up.

Sacramento has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.

The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.6 points, Houston is 11-5.

Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Houston has put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.0 in each contest.

Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also records 14.8 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Hawks L 108-102 Home 1/7/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers L 103-88 Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers L 109-108 Home 1/12/2022 Lakers W 125-116 Home 1/14/2022 Rockets - Home 1/16/2022 Rockets - Home 1/19/2022 Pistons - Home 1/22/2022 Bucks - Away 1/25/2022 Celtics - Away 1/26/2022 Hawks - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule