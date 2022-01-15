Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (12-31) play the Sacramento Kings (17-27) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 14, 2022. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets
- The Kings average 109.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Rockets give up.
- Sacramento has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
- Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.6 points, Houston is 11-5.
- Sacramento's record is 6-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Houston has put together an 11-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.0 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield makes more threes per game than any other member of the Kings, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.4 per game. He also records 14.8 points per game and adds 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is the most prolific from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
L 108-102
Home
1/7/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 103-88
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
L 109-108
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
W 125-116
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
W 114-111
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
L 130-106
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 141-123
Home
1/10/2022
76ers
L 111-91
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
W 128-124
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home