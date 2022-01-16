Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-27) play the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

The Kings score 109.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 116.8 the Rockets give up.

Sacramento has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

Houston is 11-6 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Sacramento has a 6-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.

The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Sacramento has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

Houston is 11-7 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood records 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also scores 14.9 points per game and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.

Gordon hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers L 103-88 Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers L 109-108 Home 1/12/2022 Lakers W 125-116 Home 1/14/2022 Rockets W 126-114 Home 1/16/2022 Rockets - Home 1/19/2022 Pistons - Home 1/22/2022 Bucks - Away 1/25/2022 Celtics - Away 1/26/2022 Hawks - Away 1/29/2022 76ers - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule