Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-27) play the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets

  • The Kings score 109.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 116.8 the Rockets give up.
  • Sacramento has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 5-7.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 108.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • Houston is 11-6 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Sacramento has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
  • Houston is 11-7 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
  • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood records 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also scores 14.9 points per game and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.
  • Gordon hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 103-88

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 109-108

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

W 125-116

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

W 126-114

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Mavericks

L 130-106

Home

1/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 141-123

Home

1/10/2022

76ers

L 111-91

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

W 128-124

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

L 126-114

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
