Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (18-27) play the Houston Rockets (12-32) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Rockets
- The Kings score 109.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 116.8 the Rockets give up.
- Sacramento has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 116.8 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 5-7.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Houston is 11-6 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
- Sacramento has a 6-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Kings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Sacramento has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- Houston is 11-7 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.1 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Sacramento leader in both steals and blocks is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also scores 14.9 points per game and grabs 1.8 rebounds per game.
- Gordon hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 103-88
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
L 109-108
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
W 125-116
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
W 126-114
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/26/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
L 130-106
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 141-123
Home
1/10/2022
76ers
L 111-91
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
W 128-124
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
L 126-114
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Warriors
-
Home