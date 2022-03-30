Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-49) take the court against the Houston Rockets (20-56) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3 229.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

The 110.4 points per game the Kings score are 7.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (117.7).

When Sacramento scores more than 117.7 points, it is 14-7.

Houston has a 10-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Rockets average 6.6 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (115.8).

Houston is 13-9 when it scores more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento has an 11-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.2 points.

The Kings are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Kings' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.4).

The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

Fox and Chimezie Metu lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Metu in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch