Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-49) take the court against the Houston Rockets (20-56) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Kings vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-3

229.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

  • The 110.4 points per game the Kings score are 7.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (117.7).
  • When Sacramento scores more than 117.7 points, it is 14-7.
  • Houston has a 10-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Rockets average 6.6 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (115.8).
  • Houston is 13-9 when it scores more than 115.8 points.
  • Sacramento has an 11-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Kings are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Kings' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average per game (9.4).
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
  • Harrison Barnes is Sacramento's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.7 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.
  • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Barnes, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox and Chimezie Metu lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Metu in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 6.0 per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Porter knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
