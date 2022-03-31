Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-57) take on the Sacramento Kings (28-49) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

The Rockets average 109.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.

Houston is 13-10 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Sacramento is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Kings' 110.5 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets allow.

Sacramento is 15-7 when it scores more than 117.7 points.

Houston has a 10-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Rockets pull down 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (9.8).

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

Rockets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 14.4 PPG scoring average.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

