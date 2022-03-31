Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (20-57) take on the Sacramento Kings (28-49) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Kings

  • The Rockets average 109.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 115.8 the Kings give up.
  • Houston is 13-10 when scoring more than 115.8 points.
  • Sacramento is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Kings' 110.5 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 117.7 the Rockets allow.
  • Sacramento is 15-7 when it scores more than 117.7 points.
  • Houston has a 10-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Rockets pull down 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (9.8).
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who puts up 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's best passer is Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 14.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the most prolific from distance for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chimezie Metu (0.5 per game).

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
