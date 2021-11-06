Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (3-7) will visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers

The Kings average only 1.8 more points per game (113.2) than the Pacers allow (111.4).

Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Indiana has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.

The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.

Sacramento's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.

The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 per contest to go with 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis sits atop the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Chris Duarte is the top shooter from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.7 per game).

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Pelicans W 113-109 Away 10/31/2021 Mavericks L 105-99 Away 11/2/2021 Jazz L 119-113 Away 11/3/2021 Pelicans W 112-99 Home 11/5/2021 Hornets W 140-110 Home 11/7/2021 Pacers - Home 11/8/2021 Suns - Home 11/10/2021 Spurs - Away 11/12/2021 Thunder - Away 11/15/2021 Pistons - Away 11/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule