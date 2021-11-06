Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (3-7) will visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers

    • The Kings average only 1.8 more points per game (113.2) than the Pacers allow (111.4).
    • Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • Indiana has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
    • The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.
    • Sacramento's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • Sacramento has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
    • Indiana is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 per contest to go with 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis sits atop the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
    • Chris Duarte is the top shooter from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.7 per game).

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-109

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 105-99

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-113

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-99

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-110

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    L 105-98

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-118

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    W 111-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) prepares to shoot the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4), Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy