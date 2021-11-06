Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (3-7) will visit the Sacramento Kings (5-4) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Pacers
- The Kings average only 1.8 more points per game (113.2) than the Pacers allow (111.4).
- Sacramento is 4-1 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- Indiana has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.0 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.0 points, Indiana is 1-2.
- Sacramento's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Kings are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 44.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 22.2 per contest to go with 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Richaun Holmes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while De'Aaron Fox leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis sits atop the Pacers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Chris Duarte is the top shooter from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.7 per game).
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
W 113-109
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
L 105-99
Away
11/2/2021
Jazz
L 119-113
Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
W 112-99
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
W 140-110
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Nets
L 105-98
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
L 97-94
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
W 131-118
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
W 111-98
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-106
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
-
Away