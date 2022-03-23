Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (25-48) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-47) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Kings vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -6 235 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Kings

The Pacers average 110.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 115.9 the Kings allow.

When Indiana scores more than 115.9 points, it is 14-14.

Sacramento is 13-15 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Kings average just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Pacers give up (113.2).

When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 17-12.

Indiana's record is 17-13 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

The Pacers pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.

The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch