How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (25-48) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (25-47) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Pacers

Pacers vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacers

-6

235 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Kings

  • The Pacers average 110.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 115.9 the Kings allow.
  • When Indiana scores more than 115.9 points, it is 14-14.
  • Sacramento is 13-15 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Kings average just 2.7 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Pacers give up (113.2).
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 17-12.
  • Indiana's record is 17-13 when it allows fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
  • The Pacers pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.1 points and distributing 2.1 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
  • The Pacers get the most three-point shooting production out of Duarte, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17950699
