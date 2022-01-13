Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-27) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

  • The 112.0 points per game the Lakers put up are the same as the Kings give up.
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 113.6 points, it is 15-6.
  • Sacramento has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Kings put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Sacramento is 12-4.
  • Los Angeles has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 44.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento is 13-7 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 8.2 assists per game to go with a 19.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.9 points a game in addition to his 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
  • James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 per game.
  • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
  • Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Trail Blazers

W 139-106

Home

1/2/2022

Timberwolves

W 108-103

Home

1/4/2022

Kings

W 122-114

Home

1/7/2022

Hawks

W 134-118

Home

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-119

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Lakers

L 122-114

Away

1/5/2022

Hawks

L 108-102

Home

1/7/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

L 103-88

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 109-108

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific

1 minute ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy