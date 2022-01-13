Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-27) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

The 112.0 points per game the Lakers put up are the same as the Kings give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 113.6 points, it is 15-6.

Sacramento has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Kings put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Sacramento is 12-4.

Los Angeles has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

This season, the Lakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.

The Kings are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 44.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento is 13-7 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 8.2 assists per game to go with a 19.0 PPG scoring average.

Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.9 points a game in addition to his 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 per game.

Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

