Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-27) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (21-20) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers
- The 112.0 points per game the Lakers put up are the same as the Kings give up.
- When Los Angeles totals more than 113.6 points, it is 15-6.
- Sacramento has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Kings put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Sacramento is 12-4.
- Los Angeles has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.
- The Kings are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 44.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento is 13-7 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.1 boards and administers 8.2 assists per game to go with a 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.9 points a game in addition to his 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- James makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top scorer from distance for the Kings, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 139-106
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
W 108-103
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
W 122-114
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
W 134-118
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-119
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Lakers
L 122-114
Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
L 108-102
Home
1/7/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
L 103-88
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
L 109-108
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/25/2022
Celtics
-
Away