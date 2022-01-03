Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is unable to block Dallas Mavericks forward George King (8) shot attempt in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (15-22) will look to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings

    • The Lakers record just 2.6 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Kings allow (113.7).
    • When Los Angeles totals more than 113.7 points, it is 13-5.
    • Sacramento has a 9-9 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up.
    • Sacramento is 12-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
    • Los Angeles' record is 11-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.
    • The Kings are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.
    • The Lakers average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
    • The Lakers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 14th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.2 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 19.6 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
