How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (15-22) will look to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings
- The Lakers record just 2.6 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Kings allow (113.7).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 113.7 points, it is 13-5.
- Sacramento has a 9-9 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up.
- Sacramento is 12-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 11-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Kings are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at eighth.
- The Lakers average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Kings.
- The Lakers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 14th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.2 assists per game to go with his 19.0 PPG scoring average.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 19.6 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.6 per game.
- Buddy Hield is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 3.4 made threes per game.
- Haliburton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
