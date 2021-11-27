Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Pacific Division foes square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10) host the Sacramento Kings (7-12) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Lakers

    Lakers

    -7.5

    229.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Kings

    • The 110.1 points per game the Lakers average are the same as the Kings give up.
    • Los Angeles is 9-2 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • Sacramento has a 5-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Kings average only 4.1 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Lakers give up to opponents (113.2).
    • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Sacramento is 4-1.
    • Los Angeles' record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 22nd.
    • The Lakers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Kings grab per game (10.3).
    • The Kings are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 10.3 boards per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 20.0 points per contest.
    • Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox's points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
    • Richaun Holmes' stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 14.4 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
    • Buddy Hield is dependable from distance and leads the Kings with 4.3 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
