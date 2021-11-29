Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (8-13) host the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

    • The Kings score just 3.9 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers allow (114.1).
    • Sacramento is 5-1 when scoring more than 114.1 points.
    • Los Angeles is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The Lakers' 111.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Kings give up.
    • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Los Angeles is 8-3.
    • Sacramento has a 5-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Kings make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
    • Sacramento is 6-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
    • The Lakers have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
    • Los Angeles is 9-4 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
    • Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Tyrese Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.7 assists per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Davis is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 2.3 blocks per game.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    L 102-94

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-121

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    W 141-137

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 128-101

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 121-116

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Knicks

    L 106-100

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Pacers

    W 124-116

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Kings

    L 141-137

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

