Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

The Sacramento Kings (8-13) host the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Lakers

The Kings score just 3.9 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Lakers allow (114.1).

Sacramento is 5-1 when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Los Angeles is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Lakers' 111.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Los Angeles is 8-3.

Sacramento has a 5-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.3 points.

The Kings make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Sacramento is 6-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Los Angeles is 9-4 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.2 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Sacramento's best rebounder is Richaun Holmes, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.4 PPG average.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Anthony Davis with 24.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook's assist statline paces Los Angeles; he dishes out 8.7 assists per game.

Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Davis is at the top of the Los Angeles steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 2.3 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Jazz L 123-105 Home 11/22/2021 76ers L 102-94 Home 11/24/2021 Trail Blazers W 125-121 Home 11/26/2021 Lakers W 141-137 Away 11/28/2021 Grizzlies L 128-101 Away 11/30/2021 Lakers - Home 12/1/2021 Clippers - Away 12/4/2021 Clippers - Home 12/8/2021 Magic - Home 12/10/2021 Hornets - Away 12/11/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule