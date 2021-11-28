Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (8-12) play the Memphis Grizzlies (9-10) at FedExForum on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Kings vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-3.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Kings
- The Grizzlies put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Kings give up (112.4).
- Memphis is 6-2 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- Sacramento is 4-7 when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 116.4 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.4 points, Sacramento is 5-1.
- Memphis' record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies average 12.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Kings by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.8 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox averages 20.7 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Richaun Holmes grabs 9.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Buddy Hield knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
