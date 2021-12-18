Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (12-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies

The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Kings give up.

Memphis is 9-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 7-8.

The Kings put up just 2.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (109.0).

When it scores more than 109.0 points, Sacramento is 11-3.

Memphis is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Sacramento has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Kings.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.7 per game.

Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks L 104-96 Home 12/9/2021 Lakers W 108-95 Home 12/11/2021 Rockets W 113-106 Home 12/13/2021 76ers W 126-91 Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Away 12/17/2021 Kings - Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/20/2021 Thunder - Home 12/23/2021 Warriors - Away 12/26/2021 Kings - Away 12/27/2021 Suns - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule