Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (12-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies

    • The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Kings give up.
    • Memphis is 9-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
    • When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 7-8.
    • The Kings put up just 2.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (109.0).
    • When it scores more than 109.0 points, Sacramento is 11-3.
    • Memphis is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
    • In games Memphis shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Sacramento has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.7 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-96

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-95

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    W 113-106

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    W 126-91

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    W 142-130

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 124-123

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 117-103

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    L 124-101

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-105

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy