Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (12-17) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies
- The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Kings give up.
- Memphis is 9-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
- When Sacramento allows fewer than 111.1 points, it is 7-8.
- The Kings put up just 2.1 more points per game (111.1) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (109.0).
- When it scores more than 109.0 points, Sacramento is 11-3.
- Memphis is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Grizzlies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Sacramento has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.9% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Kings.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Richaun Holmes with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 5.7 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
L 104-96
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
W 108-95
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
W 113-106
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
W 126-91
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
W 113-103
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/23/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Magic
W 142-130
Home
12/10/2021
Hornets
L 124-123
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
L 117-103
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
L 124-101
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
W 119-105
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/28/2021
Thunder
-
Home