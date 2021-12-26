Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-14) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (13-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Kings allow (114.0).
- Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
- Sacramento is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Memphis' record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Grizzlies make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Memphis has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.4 per game.
- Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
W 113-103
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
W 124-105
Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-100
Home
12/20/2021
Thunder
L 102-99
Home
12/23/2021
Warriors
L 113-104
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
W 119-105
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
L 124-105
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
W 121-114
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
L 113-98
Away
12/22/2021
Clippers
L 105-89
Home
12/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/28/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/4/2022
Lakers
-
Away