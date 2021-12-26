Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (19-14) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (13-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies

    • The Grizzlies put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Kings allow (114.0).
    • Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
    • Sacramento is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
    • Sacramento has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Memphis' record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • Memphis has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
    • The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • Sacramento has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.4 per game.
    • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.8 threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    W 124-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-105

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 124-105

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-114

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-98

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Clippers

    L 105-89

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
