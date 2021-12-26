Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-14) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (13-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Kings allow (114.0).

Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

Sacramento is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.

The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Memphis' record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Memphis has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.1 in each contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.

Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.4 per game.

Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.8 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Away 12/17/2021 Kings W 124-105 Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-100 Home 12/20/2021 Thunder L 102-99 Home 12/23/2021 Warriors L 113-104 Away 12/26/2021 Kings - Away 12/27/2021 Suns - Away 12/29/2021 Lakers - Home 12/31/2021 Spurs - Home 1/3/2022 Nets - Away 1/4/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule