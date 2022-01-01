Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (22-13) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-21) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Heat

The Kings average 6.3 more points per game (109.7) than the Heat give up (103.4).

Sacramento is 14-7 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

When Miami gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 18-6.

The Heat score an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings give up to opponents.

Miami is 11-1 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Sacramento is 6-6 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Kings make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Sacramento has a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 15-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Haliburton and his 6.5 assists per game.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who makes 3.5 threes per game.

The Sacramento steals leader is Haliburton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Holmes, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro scores 19.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.

Dewayne Dedmon has a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 8.0 per game, adding 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

Duncan Robinson is reliable from deep and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.

Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Clippers L 105-89 Home 12/26/2021 Grizzlies L 127-102 Home 12/28/2021 Thunder W 117-111 Home 12/29/2021 Mavericks W 95-94 Home 12/31/2021 Mavericks L 112-96 Home 1/2/2022 Heat - Home 1/4/2022 Lakers - Away 1/5/2022 Hawks - Home 1/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule