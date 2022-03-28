Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (47-28) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Kings vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-12.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Kings
- The 109.1 points per game the Heat record are 6.6 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.7).
- When Miami totals more than 115.7 points, it is 16-3.
- Sacramento has an 11-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Kings score 5.3 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (105.2).
- When it scores more than 105.2 points, Sacramento is 25-20.
- Miami's record is 40-11 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Heat are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.
- The Heat average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (9.9).
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.
How To Watch
March
28
2022
Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)