Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-28) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Heat

Betting Information for Kings vs. Heat

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-12.5

216.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Kings

  • The 109.1 points per game the Heat record are 6.6 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.7).
  • When Miami totals more than 115.7 points, it is 16-3.
  • Sacramento has an 11-14 record when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Kings score 5.3 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (105.2).
  • When it scores more than 105.2 points, Sacramento is 25-20.
  • Miami's record is 40-11 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Heat are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 24th.
  • The Heat average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (9.9).
  • The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox puts up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento defensively.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
