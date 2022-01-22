Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-29) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-19) after losing seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Kings vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-7

230.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Kings

  • The 111.6 points per game the Bucks score are the same as the Kings allow.
  • Milwaukee is 20-0 when scoring more than 114.1 points.
  • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 111.6 points, it is 9-12.
  • The Kings average only 2.4 more points per game (110.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (107.8).
  • Sacramento is 16-8 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
  • The Bucks' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Kings average per game (10.3).
  • The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 11.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 17.9 points per contest.
  • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also tacks on 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 16.3 points and 2.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 7.1 per game, adding 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Buddy Hield is the top scorer from deep for the Kings, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
  • Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

