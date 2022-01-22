Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-29) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-19) after losing seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kings vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7 230.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Kings

The 111.6 points per game the Bucks score are the same as the Kings allow.

Milwaukee is 20-0 when scoring more than 114.1 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 111.6 points, it is 9-12.

The Kings average only 2.4 more points per game (110.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (107.8).

Sacramento is 16-8 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Bucks' 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Kings average per game (10.3).

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and grabs 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 17.9 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch