Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-26) face the Sacramento Kings (25-45) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kings vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks average only 0.7 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Kings give up (115.3).
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 33-2.
  • Sacramento has an 18-18 record when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Kings put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (110.7).
  • Sacramento has put together a 22-14 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
  • Milwaukee is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 23-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • Sacramento is 20-14 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 17.1 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Suns

W 132-122

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

W 142-115

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

W 124-115

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

L 122-109

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

W 117-111

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

L 114-113

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

L 131-115

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

L 106-100

Home

3/12/2022

Jazz

L 134-125

Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

W 112-103

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
