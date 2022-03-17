Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (43-26) face the Sacramento Kings (25-45) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average only 0.7 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Kings give up (115.3).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 33-2.
- Sacramento has an 18-18 record when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Kings put up only 0.4 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Bucks allow (110.7).
- Sacramento has put together a 22-14 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
- Milwaukee is 26-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 23-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Sacramento is 20-14 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 17.1 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Suns
W 132-122
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
W 142-115
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
W 124-115
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
L 122-109
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
W 117-111
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/24/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
L 114-113
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
L 131-115
Home
3/9/2022
Nuggets
L 106-100
Home
3/12/2022
Jazz
L 134-125
Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
W 112-103
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
How To Watch
March
16
2022
Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)