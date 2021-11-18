Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) will look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Kings vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 227 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings

The Timberwolves score 6.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Kings allow (110.7).

Minnesota is 2-2 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Sacramento is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.

The Kings' 111.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 108.2 the Timberwolves allow.

Sacramento is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.2 points.

Minnesota has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.

Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch