How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) will look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Kings vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-2.5
227 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings
- The Timberwolves score 6.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Kings allow (110.7).
- Minnesota is 2-2 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
- Sacramento is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Kings' 111.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 108.2 the Timberwolves allow.
- Sacramento is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Minnesota has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 16th.
- The Timberwolves pull down an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes averages 20.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 10.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and De'Aaron Fox with 6.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield is the top shooter from deep for the Kings, hitting 4.3 threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
