Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (2-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Kings vs. Pelicans
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings
- Last year, the Kings averaged 113.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
- Sacramento went 19-13 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans went 22-11 last season when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Pelicans averaged just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Kings gave up to opponents (117.6).
- New Orleans put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento went 20-5 last season when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Kings were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans finished third.
- The Kings averaged 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 2.4 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Kings finished 22nd.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes grabbed 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is at the top of the Pelicans scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also pulls down 7.6 rebounds and dishes out 4.6 assists per game.
- The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 15.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Graham makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
