Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (2-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kings vs. Pelicans

    Kings vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -1.5

    221 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

    • Last year, the Kings averaged 113.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
    • Sacramento went 19-13 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans went 22-11 last season when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Pelicans averaged just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (114.6) than the Kings gave up to opponents (117.6).
    • New Orleans put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento went 20-5 last season when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Kings were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans finished third.
    • The Kings averaged 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 2.4 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Kings finished 22nd.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes grabbed 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Holmes compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram is at the top of the Pelicans scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also pulls down 7.6 rebounds and dishes out 4.6 assists per game.
    • The New Orleans leaders in rebounding and assists are Jonas Valanciunas with 15.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 17.0 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Devonte' Graham with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
    • Graham makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15729067
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17041678
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Braves

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17042071
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pelicans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17028296
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Heat

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy