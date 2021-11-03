Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-7) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

    • The 109.6 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • Sacramento is 2-1 when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Pelicans average 9.1 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Kings give up (112.9).
    • This season, the Kings have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
    • Sacramento is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
    • The Pelicans' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 10.4 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.7 assists per game.
    • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 4.3 threes per game.
    • Fox and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 25.0 points per game. He also adds 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • New Orleans' leader in rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Devonte' Graham with 5.3 per game.
    • Graham averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.3 per game.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-107

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    W 110-107

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-109

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    L 105-99

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-113

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 107-98

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    L 102-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    L 113-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    L 123-117

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    L 112-100

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

