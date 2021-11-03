Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-7) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (3-4) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats for Kings vs. Pelicans

The 109.6 points per game the Kings record are the same as the Pelicans give up.

Sacramento is 2-1 when scoring more than 111.1 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Pelicans average 9.1 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Kings give up (112.9).

This season, the Kings have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

Sacramento is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Pelicans' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

This season, New Orleans has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is Harrison Barnes, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Sacramento's leading rebounder is Richaun Holmes averaging 10.4 boards per game and its best passer is De'Aaron Fox and his 6.7 assists per game.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 4.3 threes per game.

Fox and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Fox leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is the top scorer for the Pelicans with 25.0 points per game. He also adds 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

New Orleans' leader in rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas with 14.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Devonte' Graham with 5.3 per game.

Graham averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.3 per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Warriors L 119-107 Home 10/27/2021 Suns W 110-107 Away 10/29/2021 Pelicans W 113-109 Away 10/31/2021 Mavericks L 105-99 Away 11/2/2021 Jazz L 119-113 Away 11/3/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/5/2021 Hornets - Home 11/7/2021 Pacers - Home 11/8/2021 Suns - Home 11/10/2021 Spurs - Away 11/12/2021 Thunder - Away

