Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

The 106.8 points per game the Pelicans put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.1).

New Orleans is 9-2 when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.

The Kings score only 0.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.2).

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Sacramento is 21-13.

New Orleans has a 21-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 25th.

The Pelicans average 11.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Kings by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.1 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 18.0 points per game.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch