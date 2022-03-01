Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at Paycom Center. Sacramento won 131-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Kings

  • The 106.8 points per game the Pelicans put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Kings allow (115.1).
  • New Orleans is 9-2 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Kings score only 0.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (109.2).
  • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Sacramento is 21-13.
  • New Orleans has a 21-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 25th.
  • The Pelicans average 11.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Kings by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who puts up 22.1 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 18.0 points per game.
  • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (21.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
